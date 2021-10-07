STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK business leaders criticise PM Johnson's economic strategy

Businesses leaders said that Johnson was unfairly blaming them for low wages and that his strategy could lead to shortages and high inflation.

Published: 07th October 2021 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: British business leaders on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Boris Johnson for lacking a plan to deal with a labour shortage crisis, after he called for them to pay higher wages.

Johnson said on Wednesday he was committed to moving Britain away from an economy reliant on cheap foreign labour, in a speech to members of his ruling Conservatives.

But he admitted that "difficult" times lay ahead as a result, as many pointed to an end to free movement of people and tighter immigration rules post-Brexit.

Supermarkets are already experiencing empty shelves, while panic buying over fears of a tanker driver shortage caused petrol pumps across Britain to run dry last week.

Supply chain problems are mounting because of a lack of lorry drivers, while other sectors from hospitality to retail have also complained of a shortfall of seasonal workers, many of whom previously came from the EU. 

Businesses leaders said that Johnson was unfairly blaming them for low wages and that his strategy could lead to shortages and high inflation.

"The finger is being pointed at business as the bogeyman, but it's much wider than that," said Richard Walker, managing director of budget supermarket chain Iceland.

"We want to pay our people as much as possible but business is not an endless sponge that can keep absorbing costs in one go," he told the Times newspaper.

"Next year we'll have a wave of higher costs from higher energy bills, extra HGV (heavy goods vehicle) drivers, packaging costs. 

"We can only weather so many cost increases at once."

The Federation of Small Businesses said that it was now the opposition Labour party that had a pro-small business plan.

"Looking at this party conference season, there was one party of the two that came out with a pro-small business policy," the federation's Craig Beaumont told Times Radio.

"The government should be looking at that and going: 'Well, maybe we've taken this group a bit for granted'. So now, what is that small business offer'?"

Johnson has historically been in favour of low taxes and free markets, but his speech on Wednesday argued for tax hikes in order to deal with the coronavirus "meteorite" that hit public finances.

This has led to friction within Conservative circles, with others believing that low taxes are required to jump start the recovery.

Free-market think-tank the Adam Smith Institute called the speech "bombastic but vacuous and economically illiterate".

Conservative think-tank Bright Blue said the public would "tire" of Johnson's rhetoric if shortages continued.

"The public will soon tire of Boris's banter if the government does not get a grip of mounting crises: price rises, tax rises, fuel shortages, labour shortages," Ryan Shorthouse, director of Bright Blue, told the Guardian. 

"There was nothing new in this speech, no inspiring new vision or policy."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
British PM Boris Johnson British business leaders
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp