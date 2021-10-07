UK drops mandatory quarantine for Indian passengers

Pushkar Banakar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The UK on Thursday said that Indians who are vaccinated with Covishield or any other Covid vaccine approved by the country are not required to quarantine upon arrival starting October 11.

The decision puts to an end a row that had erupted over the non-recognition of Covishield and vaccine certificates issued by Indian authorities by the UK. British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis took to twitter to make the announcement.

“No quarantine for India travellers to United Kingdom fully vaccinated with Covishield or another UK-approved vaccine from 11 October. Thanks to Indian government for close cooperation over last month,” he tweeted.

India had called the UK travel guidelines discriminatory and imposed reciprocal measures on British nationals arriving in the country from UK, mandating a 10-day quarantine for them.

The UK government, in a statement said that it had extended inbound vaccinated arrivals system to a further 37 countries including India, South Africa and Turkey, meaning eligible vaccinated passengers arriving from the rest of the world countries only need to take a day 2 test in England.

Meanwhile, a British High Commission spokesperson said, “The UK has further opened up international travel and will recognise India’s vaccine certification system from 11 October. The decision was taken after close technical cooperation between our ministries taking public health factors into account. The

extension of vaccine certification is a further step to enable people to travel more freely again, in a safe and sustainable way, while protecting public health.”