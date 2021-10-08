STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

BBC agrees deal with Diana interview whistleblower

The 1995 interview saw Diana detail her collapsing marriage to Prince Charles, including that he had kept up his affair with his long-time mistress, Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Published: 08th October 2021 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

Late Princess Diana (Photo | AP)

Late Princess Diana (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: The BBC on Friday said it had reached an agreement with a graphic designer who was sidelined for blowing the whistle on underhand methods used to secure an interview with Princess Diana.

Matt Wiessler was asked by disgraced journalist Martin Bashir to mock up bank statements, which were then shown to Diana's brother Earl Spencer as part of an elaborate ploy to convince the princess to agree to take part.

The 1995 interview saw Diana detail her collapsing marriage to Prince Charles, including that he had kept up his affair with his long-time mistress, Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Wiessler told BBC bosses of his concerns at the time, but they then colluded to make sure that he would never work for the corporation again after his contract expired.

"We are pleased that the BBC and Mr Wiessler have reached an agreement," the corporation said in a statement.

"We would like to repeat our full and unconditional apology to Mr Wiessler for the way he was treated by the corporation in the past.   

"Mr Wiessler acted with complete integrity, including in raising his concerns at the time and we are sorry that these were not listened to."

An inquiry into the affair by retired senior judge John Dyson said Bashir commissioned faked bank statements to falsely suggest that some of Diana's closest aides were being paid by the security services to keep tabs on her.

Questions have long been asked about how Bashir convinced Diana to talk on the BBC's flagship "Panorama" programme, which was watched by a record 22.8 million people and won a string of television awards.

In it, she famously said "there were three people" in her marriage -- her, Charles and his long-time mistress and now wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles -- and also admitted adultery.

Bashir, now 58, was little-known at the time of the interview but went on to have a high-profile career on US television networks, and interviewed stars including Michael Jackson.

Diana died aged 36 in a high-speed car crash while being chased by paparazzi photographers in 1997. Charles married Camilla in a low-key civil ceremony in 2005.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Princess Diana Princess Diana interview BBC Matt Wiessler Martin Bashir
India Matters
For representational purposes
Covid infection during pregnancy impacts immune system of foetus: Study
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo| PTI)
Afghan-origin terrorists may try to enter J&K once Afgha situation stabilises: Army 
Shock & awe as journalists who speak truth to power get peace nobel
Aleesha Gadhia (Photo | https://www.pointsoflight.gov.uk)
6-year-old Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's award for climate campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp