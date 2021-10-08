STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

One dead, others trapped after Hong Kong scaffolding collapses

Local media reported that construction workers and several other people trapped in two cars were rescued by emergency workers after the scaffold collapsed.

Published: 08th October 2021 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Hong Kong scaffolding collapse

Officials inspect the scene of a section of an apartment building scaffolding that collapsed during heavy weather in Hong Kong. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

HONG KONG: One worker died and others were trapped Friday when a major rainstorm blew traditional bamboo scaffolding off the side of a building under construction in Hong Kong, officials and reports said.

The southern Chinese city was battered by heavy rain and high winds as other parts of the country also experienced dangerous weather conditions.

Local media reported that construction workers and several other people trapped in two cars were rescued by emergency workers after the scaffold collapsed.

The Hong Kong Observatory reported that Tropical Storm Lionrock was southwest of the regional financial hub, which has a population of 7.5 million. Maximum sustained winds were measured at 61 kilometers (38 miles) per hour.

It said outer rain bands associated with Lionrock would continue to bring widespread heavy rain to the coast of Guangdong province just across the border from Hong Kong in mainland China. It also issued warnings of stormy seas and possible flooding.

The island province of Hainan south of Hong Kong and other parts of the southern coast were also preparing for the storm.

Elsewhere in China, the Ministry of Natural Resources and the China Meteorological Administration issued warnings of possible landslides and flooding in the north and west, including the provinces of Shanxi, Sichuan, Shaanxi and Gansu.

A flood warning was also issued along the middle and lower segments of the Yellow River, China's second-longest, which has a long history of bursting its banks but in recent years has seen water levels drop considerably because of overuse.

This year has brought unusually wet weather to much of China's central and northern regions, with torrential rains and flooding in July causing the deaths of at least 292 people in Zhengzhou, a major city in the central province of Henan, including some trapped in the city’s subway.

Seasonal flooding strikes large parts of China each year, especially in its central and southern regions. China’s worst floods in recent years were in 1998, when more than 2,000 people died and almost 3 million homes were destroyed, mostly along the Yangtze, China's mightiest river.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hong Kong scaffolding collapse
India Matters
For representational purposes
Covid infection during pregnancy impacts immune system of foetus: Study
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo| PTI)
Afghan-origin terrorists may try to enter J&K once Afgha situation stabilises: Army 
Shock & awe as journalists who speak truth to power get peace nobel
Aleesha Gadhia (Photo | https://www.pointsoflight.gov.uk)
6-year-old Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's award for climate campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp