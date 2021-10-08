STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US special forces quietly training Taiwanese: Pentagon official

The official largely confirmed a Wall Street Journal report which said the training has been going on for at least a year, amid China's rising verbal threats against the island ally of the US.

Published: 08th October 2021 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

The first team of Taiwan artillerywomen poses for the press during the annual Han Kuang exercises in Pingtung County in Southern Taiwan

The first team of Taiwan artillerywomen poses for the press during the annual Han Kuang exercises in Pingtung County in Southern Taiwan (File photo | AP)

By AFP

TAIWAN: US special operations forces have been quietly training Taiwanese troops for months, risking the ire of China, a Pentagon official said Thursday, October 7, 2021.

A contingent of around 20 special operations and conventional forces has been conducting the training for less than a year, the official, who declined to be identified, told AFP, adding that some of the trainers rotate in and out.

The official largely confirmed a Wall Street Journal report which said the training has been going on for at least a year, amid China's rising verbal threats against the island ally of the United States.

Taiwan's Defense Ministry declined to comment on the report, but Pentagon spokesman John Supple said that generally speaking, US support for Taiwan's military is gauged on its defense needs.

"Our support for and defense relationship with Taiwan remains aligned against the current threat posed by the People’s Republic of China," Supple said in a statement.

"We urge Beijing to honor its commitment to the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait differences."

Taiwan’s Premier Su Tseng-chang said "a just cause always attracts much support" when asked to comment on the Wall Street Journal report on Friday. 

"We are making every effort to defend our national sovereignty and our people as well as maintaining regional peace. We are doing all we can and we appreciate like-minded countries working together," he said.

Taiwan media reported last November, citing Taiwan's Naval Command, that US troops had arrived there to train Taiwan marines and special forces in small-boat and amphibious operations.

But those reports were subsequently denied by US and Taiwanese officials, who emphasized the two sides are only involved in bilateral military exchanges and cooperation.

The United States supplies weapons to Taiwan, including missiles for defense and fighter jets, amid Beijing's threat to forcibly retake control of the island and reintegrate it with China.

The US also maintains an ambiguous commitment to defend Taiwan, which Beijing considers a renegade province.

A video released last year and featured in Taiwan media showed US troops taking part in an exercise on the island dubbed "Balance Tamper."

Chinese forces have stepped up their activities toward Taiwan in the past year, conducting sea assault exercises and flying large sorties of bombers and fighters close to Taiwan airspace.

Taiwan's defense minister said Wednesday that military tensions between the island and China are at their highest in four decades, after around 150 Chinese warplanes -- a record number -- made incursions into its air defense zone in recent days. 

He warned that even "slight carelessness" or "miscalculation" could spark a crisis, and that Beijing would be in a position to launch a full-scale invasion in four years. 

US State Department Spokesman Ned Price called the Chinese activity "destabilizing" and "provocative."

"We strongly urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan," he said, calling US commitment to the island "rock-solid".

"Let me just say this, we are going to take action now to try to prevent that day from ever coming to pass," national security adviser Jake Sullivan told the BBC when asked if Washington was prepared to take military actions to defend Taiwan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US Taiwan defense relationship Taiwan China conflict Pentagon Taiwan Defense Ministry South China Sea
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp