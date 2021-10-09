STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

PM Imran Khan announces special cell to address Afghanistan-related matters in Pakistan

The decision came after Pakistan PM Imran Khan held a discussion with the National Security Committee to discuss several security issues in view of the ongoing situation in Afghanistan.

Published: 09th October 2021 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced the setting up of a special body to address Afghanistan-related matters in Pakistan.

The Pakistan Prime Minister "directed the establishment of a dedicated cell to synergise various streams of efforts on Afghanistan across the government, including international coordination for humanitarian assistance and effective border management to prevent any negative spillover into Pakistan," Dawn reported citing a statement from the Khan's office.

The decision came after Khan held a discussion with the National Security Committee (NSC) to discuss several security issues in view of the ongoing situation in Afghanistan.

The NSC is Pakistan's highest forum for coordination on security matters and is attended by key federal ministers, the national security adviser, services chiefs and intelligence officials, Dawn reported.

A few days ago, Pakistan National Security Advisor (NSA) Moeed Yusuf had also met Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and told her that the world should engage with the Taliban's newly-formed government in Afghanistan.

Since the Taliban have taken over Afghanistan, Islamabad has been urging the world to recognise the interim government in the troubled country. Except for a handful of nations like China and Pakistan, no other country is inclined to recognise the outfit and is adopting a wait and watch policy. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan PM Imran Khan Taliban in Afghanistan Taliban National Security Committee
India Matters
For representational purposes
I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding two business groups in Tamil Nadu
Malayali girl Suchetha sings her way into Guinness Book of Records
Modi @20 invokes political Hindutva tandav on secularism
People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Flood alert issued for people in Chennai's suburbs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp