STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Senior Hezbollah member Ali Atwa wanted for role in 1985 hijacking, dies

Atwa was placed on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list in 2001 with two other alleged participants in the 1985 hijacking of TWA Flight 847.

Published: 09th October 2021 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Hezbollah fighter stands next to a picture of Ali Atwa, a senior Hezbollah operative, during his funeral procession in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon

Hezbollah fighter stands next to a picture of Ali Atwa, a senior Hezbollah operative, during his funeral procession in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BEIRUT: Ali Atwa, a senior Hezbollah operative who was on the FBI's most wanted list for his role in one of the most notorious plane hijackings in aviation history, has died, the Lebanese militant group said Saturday.

Atwa, who was believed to be in his early 60s, died of complications related to cancer, Hezbollah said.

Atwa was placed on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list in 2001 with two other alleged participants in the 1985 hijacking of TWA Flight 847.

The ordeal, which began in Athens, Greece on June 14, lasted 16 days and left a US Navy diver on the plane dead.

The hijackers demanded the release of Lebanese and Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons.

The FBI had offered a $5 million reward for information leading to Atwa's arrest.

He was accused of conspiring to take hostages, committing air piracy that led to the slaying of an American, and placing explosives aboard an aircraft.

The flight, with 153 passengers and crew members, including 85 Americans, was commandeered by the hijackers after taking off from Athens bound for Rome.

The plane was allowed to land in Beirut, where the hijackers freed 19 American women and children.

They then flew to Algeria, where more hostages were released, before returning to Beirut.

There, the hijackers shot and killed US Navy diver Robert Stethem, 23, after beating him unconscious.

They again returned to Algeria, released more passengers and were joined by Atwa, who had failed to get a seat on the flight and was arrested at Athens airport.

Greek authorities let him go after his co-accomplices threatened to kill more hostages.

Atwa was filmed during his release in Athens covering his face with a bag.

Among those on the flight was Greek singer Demis Roussos, who was released in Beirut.

On June 30, the last 39 passengers were freed in Damascus, Syria.

Days later, hundreds of Lebanese prisoners were released from Israeli prisons.

One of the hijackers, Mohammed Ali Hammadi, was arrested in Frankfurt in then-West Germany in 1987 and was convicted of the hijacking and Stethem's slaying.

Hammadi was sentenced to life in prison but was paroled in 2005 and returned to Lebanon.

A Hezbollah funeral was organised for Atwa on Saturday in Beirut.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hezbollah FBI Ali Atwa
India Matters
For representational purposes
I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding two business groups in Tamil Nadu
Malayali girl Suchetha sings her way into Guinness Book of Records
Modi @20 invokes political Hindutva tandav on secularism
People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Flood alert issued for people in Chennai's suburbs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp