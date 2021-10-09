STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Will ramp up production capacity as new Indian vaccines come on stream: India at UN 

India will resume the export of surplus COVID-19 vaccines in the fourth quarter of 2021 under the 'Vaccine Maitri' programme and meet its commitment to the COVAX global pool.

Published: 09th October 2021 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Ambassador of India to UN, TS Tirumurti

Ambassador of India to UN, TS Tirumurti (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: India has informed the UN that it will ramp up its production capacity as new Indian vaccines come on stream, emphasising that the supply chains of raw materials must be kept open as COVID-19 vaccines need to reach every corner of the globe.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti on Friday, October 8, 2021, said that India has provided medical-related assistance and subsequently, vaccines to numerous countries all over the world.

"We meet at a time when the Covid crisis is nowhere near the end. However, with the introduction of vaccines, there is hope that we will finally be able to turn the corner," he said while speaking at the UN General Assembly General Debate of the Second Committee on 'Crisis, Resilience and Recovery Accelerating Progress towards the 2030 Agenda'.

"As Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi mentioned, we will resume this and work closely with other partners to end this pandemic. For this, the supply chains of raw materials must be kept open. We will ramp up production capacity as new Indian vaccines come on stream," Tirumurti said.

India will resume the export of surplus COVID-19 vaccines in the fourth quarter of 2021 under the 'Vaccine Maitri' programme and meet its commitment to the COVAX global pool.

The government had stopped the export of COVID-19 vaccines after the second wave of the pandemic hit the country in April.

India has exported over 66 million vaccine doses to nearly 100 countries through grants, commercial shipments and the COVAX facility.

During his address to world leaders at the high-level General Assembly session last month, Modi had said that India is engaged in vaccination development and manufacturing despite limited resources.

India's digital vaccine delivery platform CoWIN has supported its vaccine drive, Tirumurti said, adding that Modi has announced that India has offered this CoWIN platform to the world as a global public good.

"We are bridging the digital divide by leveraging technology solutions that are low cost, developmental and designed to empower all citizens, especially women," he said.

Tirumurti said at the General Assembly that the disruption caused by the pandemic has disproportionately impacted the Global South.

"Many of our ambitions and goals have been thrown out of gear, including the pathway to Sustainable Development Goals," he said.

He said the message to the world is for the international community to come together to combat the pandemic and build a resilient system that will drive global recovery.

"International institutions have been slow to react initially, but have finally started to get their act together in a more coordinated manner. The Indian ethos of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - The World is One Family' should show us the way to build back better," Tirumurti said.

Stressing that digital technology is already a game-changer, Tirumurti said its utility during this period of building back will only increase, as a force multiplier.

"India has already deployed digital technology in a people-friendly and citizen-centric manner to ensure inclusive, integrated and equitable development and delivery of services within our country, including through our unique digital identity system," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti India vaccines United Nations vaccine Crisis Resilience and Recovery Accelerating Progress towards the 2030 Agenda UN General Assembly General Debate of the Second Committee India vaccine export
India Matters
For representational purposes
Covid infection during pregnancy impacts immune system of foetus: Study
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo| PTI)
Afghan-origin terrorists may try to enter J&K once Afgha situation stabilises: Army 
Shock & awe as journalists who speak truth to power get peace nobel
Aleesha Gadhia (Photo | https://www.pointsoflight.gov.uk)
6-year-old Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's award for climate campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp