Five killed, over one lakh people evacuated in flood-hit Chinese province

By PTI

BEIJING: At least five people died and 120,000 others displaced after days of heavy downpours led to floods and landslides in China's Shanxi province.

The largely arid province has reported more than five times its usual rainfall since the start of the month, resulting in the destruction of dams and rail lines, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported on Sunday.

According to Shanxi's emergency management department, 1.75 million people have been affected and more than 17,000 buildings collapsed so far due to the floods.

The province, a major coal producer has also shut 60 coal mines, adding to concerns over supplies of the fuel as China struggles with power cuts.

Four traffic police officers were killed and another was injured in a landslide in Pu county in the city of Linfen on Tuesday, the Post report said.

Further north, the city of Luliang reported one death caused by a rain-induced landslide on Monday.

Work at more than 1,000 building projects was suspended, and more than 160 scenic sites were closed amid the record rainfall.

Some 1.90 lakh hectares of crops were damaged and more than 17,000 houses collapsed, the emergency management department said.

Emergency management departments of various levels have allocated 4,000 tents, 3,200 folding beds as well as cotton clothes and quilts for disaster relief.

The provincial meteorological bureau said more rains are yet to come in the southern part of Shanxi, with temperatures expected to drop drastically.

The provincial authorities have earmarked 50 million yuan (about USD 7.8 million) to support the flood control and relief work.

Zhang Jinye, from the rural area in the city of Hejin, is among the 200-plus villagers who have been evacuated to a nearby primary school.

Classrooms are equipped with air conditioners, hot water, TV sets and beds, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.