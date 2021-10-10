STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

More than 100 dead or missing after boat accident in Congo

At least 61 bodies have been found, said Mongala's provincial minister of transport and communications Jose Misiso.

Published: 10th October 2021 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 01:21 AM   |  A+A-

Drowning

Representational Image.

By PTI

KINSHASA (CONGO): More than 100 people are dead or missing after a boat accident earlier this week on the Congo River in the country's northwest, officials said Saturday.

The tragedy took place overnight Monday into Tuesday near the town of Bumba in the northwestern province of Mongala, where nine carved out canoes were attached to each other and overturned after being filled beyond safe capacity, according to local authorities and survivors.

At least 61 bodies have been found, said Mongala's provincial minister of transport and communications Jose Misiso.

More than 100 remain missing, including children and women, he said, adding that this is an estimate given there are no manifestos for such boats.

“We have saved at least 30 people,” he added.

Shipwrecks are recurrent on the Congo River and on the nation's lakes because of makeshift boats that are often overloaded.

The majority of the population uses the rivers in the northwest because of a lack of good roads and because it is a less expensive form of transport.

The industry, however, is not well regulated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congo boat accident
India Matters
For representational purposes
I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding two business groups in Tamil Nadu
Malayali girl Suchetha sings her way into Guinness Book of Records
Modi @20 invokes political Hindutva tandav on secularism
People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Flood alert issued for people in Chennai's suburbs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp