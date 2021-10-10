STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thousands march in Brussels to demand tougher climate action

Cyclists, families with children, and white-haired demonstrators filled city streets, chanting slogans demanding climate justice and waving banners in English, French and Dutch.

Published: 10th October 2021

People hold signs and banners as they participate in a climate march and demonstration in Brussels, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BRUSSELS: Thousands of people young and old marched through Brussels on Sunday to push world leaders to take bolder action to fight climate change at the UN climate summit in Glasgow starting this month.

Some 80 organisations took part in the protest, aiming for the biggest such event in the European Union's capital since the start of the coronavirus crisis, which stopped the climate movement's weekly marches in its tracks.

Cyclists, families with children, and white-haired demonstrators filled city streets, chanting slogans demanding climate justice and waving banners in English, French and Dutch.

One carried a stuffed polar bear on her head.

Environmentalists worry that the 26th Climate Change Conference of the Parties, known as the COP26, in Glasgow starting October 31 will produce policies that don't do enough to slash carbon emissions and slow the warming of the planet.

The crowd included a mix of people with and without masks.

With one of the world's highest vaccination rates, Belgium is starting to ease virus restrictions and allow such gatherings again.

