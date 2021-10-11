STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Super 30's Anand Kumar joins hands with online Japanese initiative to redefine school education

The company enables online communication tailored to each individual’s personality and has roped in the best of teaching brains from across the world.

Published: 11th October 2021 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

Anand Kumar

Super 30 founder Anand Kumar (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

TOKYO: Super 30 founder and mathematician Anand Kumar has joined hands with an online Japanese initiative that aims to redefine school education with tailor-made classes for students.

'I'm beside you', a Japanese company set up last year, aims to take Kumar's teaching skills to millions of students globally following his popularity in Japan, according to a press statement.

The company enables online communication tailored to each individual’s personality and has roped in the best of teaching brains from across the world with the objective of making the whole society a borderless school and cater to each person as a unique and irreplaceable individual, it said.

''He has been roped in for the unique initiative to reach out to millions of students. This is a project that symbolises the Japan-India collaboration in the Corona era, in which two Japanese startups collaborate with world-famous educator Anand Kumar,” said Wataru Kamiya, President of 'I'm beside you'.

“In addition, we have positioned India as the most important base for global service development, and will continue to take on the challenge of providing services to 1.4 billion people in India. This is an important collaboration with Anand Kumar,'' he said in the statement.

He said that the larger objective of 'I'm beside you' is to ''make society as a whole a school.'' Kumar is globally acclaimed for his pioneering ''Super 30'' initiative which has a phenomenal success rate of grooming students from the underprivileged sections for India's highly competitive IIT entrance exams.

