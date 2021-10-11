STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Thailand to re-open to vaccinated tourists on November 1: PM Prayut Chan-O-Cha

Prayut announced Monday in a televised address the country will be reopening its borders to vaccinated tourists travelling by air from "low risk countries".

Published: 11th October 2021 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha

Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ( File Photo | AP)

By AFP

BANGKOK: Thailand plans to fully re-open to vaccinated tourists travelling by air from countries deemed low risk from November 1, Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha said Monday.

Before the pandemic, the kingdom attracted nearly 40 million visitors a year drawn to its picturesque beaches and robust nightlife, with tourism making up almost 20 percent of its national income.

But Covid-related travel restrictions have left the economy battered, contributing to its worst performance in more than 20 years.

Prayut announced Monday in a televised address the country will be reopening its borders to vaccinated tourists travelling by air from "low risk countries".

The 10 nations considered low risk include Britain, the United States, China, Germany and Singapore.

"When they arrive, they should present a (negative) Covid test... and test once again upon arrival," the prime minister said.

After getting a negative test, "they can travel freely like Thais," he said.

His announcement significantly loosens up current restrictions in place for vaccinated tourists, who must undergo at least seven days quarantine in a hotel. 

Thailand's so-called "sandbox" scheme in Phuket -- which allows vaccinated tourists to move freely around the popular beach island -- currently requires them to remain there for a week.

Visitors outside of Thailand's designated 10 low-risk countries are welcome, "but they have to be in quarantine," said Prayut, adding that more nations would be added to the greenlit list in December.

He acknowledged the decision came with the risk of more coronavirus cases.

"But I think the people will not able to stand it if they have to lose a second chance at this business opportunity."

Last year, Thailand lost about $50 billion in tourism revenue as foreign arrivals plunged 83 percent to 6.7 million, from a record 39.9 million two years ago.

Currently, the kingdom has more than 1.7 million cases, and has recorded 17,751 dead. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thailand Thailand tourism vaccinated tourists coronavirus covid restrictions
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Panel recommends emergency use approval for Covaxin in 2 to 18 age group
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage exceeds 95.89 crores
Kerala engineering students' invention to aid water conservation
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after RCB's exit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp