STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Jaishankar meets Russian counterpart; discusses Afghanistan and Indo-Pacific

The minister met Lavrov on the sidelines of the Ministerial meeting of the Conference of Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia.

Published: 12th October 2021 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NUR-SULTAN: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov here and discussed the progress in bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific.

Jaishankar arrived in Kazakhstan from Kyrgyzstan on Monday on the second leg of his three-nation tour to Central Asia with an aim to further expand bilateral ties and discuss key regional issues including the developments in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of the war-torn country after the exit of US forces.

The minister met Lavrov on the sidelines of the Ministerial meeting of the Conference of Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

"Good to catch up with Russian FM Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the CICA meeting in Nur-Sultan. Noted the progress in our bilateral cooperation. Exchanged notes on Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific," he tweeted.

In Bishkek, Jaishankar had said that India was closely following the developments in Afghanistan and underscored the importance of the Taliban regime meeting the expectations of the international community as elaborated in the UN Security Council Resolution 2593.

The UNSC resolution 2593 unequivocally demands that Afghan territory not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing terrorist acts; and specifically refers to terrorist individuals proscribed by the UN Security Council, including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Lavrov, who has been openly critical of the Indo-Pacific concept, in December accused the US-led West of attempting to "undermine" Moscow’s close partnership and privileged relations with India.

He has said the West is seeking to reinstate the unipolar world order that would include all states but for Russia and China with which it would deal later.

India has described the Indo-Pacific strategy as further advancement of its Act East Policy and said Russia can make its full contribution in the region.

Jaishankar also met his Mongolian counterpart and discussed with her strong development partnership between the two countries.

"Delighted to meet my new Mongolian colleague @BattsetsegBatm2. Discussed our strong development partnership. India will always remain a strong spiritual neighbour,” he tweeted.

From Nur-Sultan, Jaishankar will travel to Armenia where he will meet his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan and call on Prime minister Nikol Pashinyan. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Kazakhstan Conference of Interaction and Confidence Building Measures Russia Sergey Lavrov
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Panel recommends emergency use approval for Covaxin in 2 to 18 age group
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage exceeds 95.89 crores
Kerala engineering students' invention to aid water conservation
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after RCB's exit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp