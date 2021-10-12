STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Joe Biden attends nephew's wedding to ex-'Real Housewives' star

The president and his wife, Jill Biden, attended the wedding of Cuffe Owens, the son of Biden's sister Valerie Biden Owens, to Meghan O'Toole King.

Published: 12th October 2021 12:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 12:04 AM   |  A+A-

US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

KENNETT SQUARE: President Joe Biden attended his nephew's wedding in Pennsylvania on Monday before returning to Washington for the week.

The president and his wife, Jill Biden, attended the wedding of Cuffe Owens, the son of Biden's sister Valerie Biden Owens, to Meghan O'Toole King.

King is a former cast member on the Real Housewives of Orange County, while Owens is an attorney.

The event was held at Biden Owens' home.

King shared a photo of the two on Instagram in September, writing "meet my man."

Joe Biden had a quiet weekend in Wilmington, Delaware, visiting church early Sunday but otherwise keeping to his home.

King was previously married to retired MLB player Jim Edmonds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joe Biden Real Housewives
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Panel recommends emergency use approval for Covaxin in 2 to 18 age group
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage exceeds 95.89 crores
Kerala engineering students' invention to aid water conservation
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after RCB's exit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp