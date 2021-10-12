STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Need comprehensive strategy to tackle problems of vaccines across the world: Pakistan Foreign Minister

Qureshi said there should be renunciation of anachronistic Cold War concepts of strategic competition and regional dominance.

Published: 12th October 2021 11:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 11:56 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that there is a need for a comprehensive and cooperative strategy to tackle the problems related to vaccine equity across the world.

Addressing through a video statement a high-level commemorative meeting to mark the 60th Anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) hosted in Belgrade, Serbia, on October 11-12, Qureshi said there should be renunciation of anachronistic Cold War concepts of strategic competition and regional dominance.

"In the face of existential threats faced by humanity there is need for the renunciation of anachronistic Cold War concepts of strategic competition, military alliances, global or regional dominance, foreign intervention and occupation," he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Pakistan Foreign Office.

Sharing Pakistan's perspective on contemporary global issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, the foreign minister underscored the significance of the essential role of NAM to counter these challenges.

He called for a comprehensive and cooperative strategy to "build forward better" by addressing the need for vaccine equity, adequate financing for development, clear investment strategies, and focus on eliminating the structural and systemic inequalities.

The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) was established in 1961 in Belgrade and is among the largest grouping of developing nations worldwide.

Pakistan has been an active member of the forum, contributing extensively to its debates, positions and outcomes.

