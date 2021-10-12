STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sri Lankan Cabinet approves to draft two bills on cyber security laws

The proposals to draft a bill named the 'Defence Cyber Commands Act' and a bill for imposing cyber protection laws were made by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Published: 12th October 2021 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka President

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (File photo |AFP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan Cabinet on Tuesday granted approval to the proposals to draft two bills on cyber security laws, aimed at cracking down on terrorist groups and criminals using cyber space and electronic communication for anti-social activities.

The proposals to draft a bill named the 'Defence Cyber Commands Act' and a bill for imposing cyber protection laws were made by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the Minister of Defence and the Ministry of Technology.

A Cabinet note said with the development of electronic communication, terrorist groups and criminals have tended to use cyber space and electronic communication for terrorist activities, organised crimes and anti-social activities.

"The electronic communication across cyber space has been recognised as a crucial factor that can directly affect national security," it said.

Therefore, it has been vital to formulate new laws today, covering all sectors for ensuring national security including the required provisions so that the operations performed by cyber protection units which are established at the institutional level at present by the three — armed forces, Police and other agencies," it said.

The second draft bill is intended to create a regulatory framework and a national cyber security strategy.

Both these draft bills will provide for the establishment of the Sri Lanka Cyber Protection Agency, which will work in conjunction with other agencies.

Tuesday's Cabinet decision comes amid investigations into the controversial loss of highly classified data from the Sri Lankan Government Cloud — to the tune of up to 2TB — that was maintained by the National Medicines Regulatory Authority.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka cyber security laws Gotabaya Rajapaksa
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp