Pakistan police kill three Lashkar-e-Jhangvi terrorists responsible for attacking Shias

The Lashkar-e-Jhangvi terrorists were involved in the attack on a Muharram procession in Bahawalnagar, some 260 kms from Lahore, in August last that killed two and wounded over 50 people.

By PTI

LAHORE: Three LeJ terrorists who were allegedly involved in an attack on the Shia minority community in Pakistan's Punjab province have been killed by the country's law enforcement agencies.

The Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) terrorists were involved in the attack on a Muharram procession in Bahawalnagar, some 260 kms from Lahore, in August last that killed two and wounded over 50 people.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police said in a statement on Wednesday that it arrested terrorist Umer Draz of LeJ who was involved in the attack on the 10th Muharram procession in Bahawalnagar.

A CTD team took him to Mozakalay Pathan district of Pakpattan, some 200 kms from Lahore, on Tuesday to recover firearms and hand grenades which he dumped in the area.

"As the CTD team recovered two hand grenades, arms and ammunition, terrorist Umer Draz's unknown accomplices armed with firearms ambushed and started indiscriminate firing on the team and took away Draz with them," the CTD said.

"The team took cover and retaliated in self-defence.

When the firing stopped, three terrorists were found dead with the firing of their own companions, including Umer Draz.

Four of their accomplices however managed to flee taking advantage of darkness," the CTD said.

Two hand grenades, two pistols, one rifle and ammunition were recovered from the site.

The LeJ is a Sunni militant group, which has claimed responsibility for several deadly attacks against the minority Shia community in Pakistan, including the 2013 blasts in Quetta that killed over 200 Hazara Shias.

 

