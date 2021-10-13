STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistani arrested on suspicion of trying to harm Israeli businessmen in Cyprus

The suspect, whose name has not been unveiled, was arrested by the Cyprus police after the forces raided his apartment and confiscated three cellphones from his home.

Published: 13th October 2021 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 11:27 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

JERUSALEM: A 27-year-old Pakistani national has been arrested in Cyprus on suspicion of planning to harm Israeli business people staying in the country, local media reported on Wednesday.

The suspect, whose name has not been unveiled, was arrested by the Cyprus police after the forces raided his apartment and confiscated three cellphones from his home, Ha'aretz quoted the In-Cyprus news website as saying.

The arrest took place after the Cypriot police examined phone records belonging to the main suspect, a 38-year-old Azeri, who holds a Russian passport and was arrested in Nicosia in September while carrying a weapon.

A Cypriot court last week extended his detention.

Israel had earlier this month alleged that arch-rival Iran had attempted to carry out a "terror attack" targeting Israeli businessmen in Cyprus following reports of an attempted assassination of Israeli-Cypriot billionaire, Teddy Sagi.

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office issued a statement claiming that the "attack didn't personally target Sagi, but was an Iranian terror attack targeting Israeli business people in Cyprus.

"This is not a criminal incident," Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's spokesman, Matan Sidi, then said adding, Sagi "was not the target".

Iran had denied the allegations calling them "baseless".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Israel Cyprus
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp