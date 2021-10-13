STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US President Joe Biden appoints Debra Shore to lead EPA Midwestern office

Debra Shore drew support from LGBTQ Victory Institute, which described her as the latest high-level LGBTQ appointee in the Biden administration.

Published: 13th October 2021 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TRAVERSE CITY: President Joe Biden on Tuesday appointed Debra Shore, a wastewater treatment official in Chicago, to direct the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Midwestern office.

Shore will oversee EPA's Region 5, which includes Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin, along with 35 indigenous tribes. The office oversees efforts to clean up the Great Lakes and deals with matters including industrial and agricultural pollution and tainted drinking water.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan said Shore's “knowledge and experience on water infrastructure issues, the impacts of climate change and the protection of the Great Lakes" qualified her for the post.

Shore is an elected member of the Board of Commissioners of the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago, an agency that handles wastewater treatment and stormwater management for more than 5 million residents.

EPA described her as a “strong advocate” for improved water quality and renewable energy.

Shore said she was eager to help carry out the Biden administration's “bold plans to address climate change, to restore the agency’s foundational commitment to environmental justice and to ensure that decisions are made based on sound science and the law.”

Competition for the high-profile appointment was intense. Some members of Congress backed Micah Ragland, a former EPA official during the Obama administration. He is Black and led the agency's outreach campaign in his hometown of Flint, Michigan, as the city grappled with lead contamination in its drinking water.

American Federation of Government Employees Local 704, a union representing nearly 1,000 EPA employees in the region, also endorsed Ragland.

Shore drew support from LGBTQ Victory Institute, which described her as “the latest high-level LGBTQ appointee in the Biden administration."

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat, said Shore's “commitment to correcting decades-long environmental injustices" made her “uniquely suited to serve the Midwest and take on this leadership role in protecting our natural resources for years to come."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US President Joe Biden Debra Shore EPA Midwestern Office
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp