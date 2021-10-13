STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US President Joe Biden to meet Kenya counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta as war roils nearby Ethiopia

Kenya, which shares a border with Ethiopia, has long had a strong relationship with the US, partnering with Washington in efforts to thwart Islamic terrorism.

Published: 13th October 2021 12:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 12:01 AM   |  A+A-

US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden is set to hold his first bilateral talks as president with an African leader on Thursday, hosting Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta as war and a humanitarian crisis roil neighbouring Ethiopia, according to the White House.

The Oval Office talks come just weeks after Biden signed an executive order threatening to levy sanctions against Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other leaders involved in a conflict gripping the Tigray region if steps aren't taken soon to wind down the 11-month-old war.

But the situation appears to have only worsened on the ground, with Tigray forces saying Ethiopia's government has launched a long-threatened major military offensive against them in an attempt to end the war.

A statement from the Tigray external affairs office earlier this week alleged that hundreds of thousands of Ethiopian "regular and irregular fighters" launched a coordinated assault on several fronts.

Kenya, which shares a border with Ethiopia, has long had a strong relationship with the US, partnering with Washington in efforts to thwart Islamic terrorism.

Kenya currently holds the presidency of the UN Security Council, a post that rotates monthly, one reason why Kenyatta is in the United States.

Kenya also has been relatively vocal among African nations on the war in Ethiopia.

The Biden administration is conducting an interagency review as it considers targets that might be hit by sanctions.

The review is, in part, to make certain all agencies are "fully on board" with proposed targets, according to a senior administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the internal deliberations.

The Biden administration has said it would move forward with sanctions quickly if there is not a dramatic shift on the ground.

The United Nations has warned that hundreds of thousands are living in human-made famine-like conditions as the conflict festers.

With Ethiopia's government rejecting international “meddling” in its affairs, recent emphasis has been placed on trying to find an African solution to the crisis that has killed thousands, some now by starvation.

The US and United Nations say Ethiopian troops have prevented passage of trucks carrying food and other aid.

Scores of people have starved to death, The Associated Press has reported.

The meeting with Kenyatta comes as the Kenyan leader has faced scrutiny over his and his family's offshore holdings uncovered in the Pandora Papers.

Kenyatta is one of more than 330 current and former politicians identified as beneficiaries of the secret accounts unveiled in recent reporting by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

The ICIJ found that as Kenyatta publicly campaigned against corruption, his family stowed away about USD 30 million in offshore wealth.

The Pandora Papers revelations are expected to be brought up during the Oval Office meeting, the administration official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joe Biden Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp