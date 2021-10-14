STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India offers spectrum of opportunities: FM Sitharaman tells US CEOs

Published: 14th October 2021 08:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: India offers a spectrum of opportunities to investors and business firms, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told executives of top American companies as she met and apprised them of various flagship programmes of the Indian government under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

Sitharaman, 62, is currently in the American capital to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

On the sidelines of these events, she has been meeting a host of top American CEOs with footprints in India and who have shown interest in seizing the investment opportunities in the country.

In her meeting with Amway CEO, Milind Pant, the focus of discussion ranged in the areas of research and development, manufacturing automation, innovation and nutrition segment, the ministry said.

In a video message after his meeting with Sitharaman, Pant said that India is one of the top three investment destinations for Amway.

"This was a great meeting with the Finance Minister, Sitharaman. It was a pleasure to understand and appreciate the resilience of the Indian society in economy and at Amway, we're all in it and committed to continuing to investing in India.

"We believe in India. It's one of the top three markets across the hundred markets globally that we operate in," he said.

Initiatives like National Monetisation Pipeline recently launched the National Infrastructure Master Plan and a spectrum of opportunities at GIFT City in Gujarat was mentioned by the finance minister during her meeting.

The minister underlined the presence and performance of the company in India since 1998 and its keenness to invest in the coming years.

During her meeting with B Marc Allen, Chief Strategy Officer of Boeing, the discussion was broadly in the areas of skilling, research and development, manufacturing automation, innovation and the aerospace sector.

In a video message, Allen spoke about his meeting with the finance minister and the Government of India's commitment to deliver more growth and competitiveness in the aviation sector, as well as Boeing's eagerness to invest in India.

"We had a great meeting. We talked about some of the prospects of aviation in India. The government's intent to keep delivering growth and competitiveness… for more and more connectivity across the country. It is a fantastically exciting time for growth in India.

“We've been producing lot of components and parts for defence products, but we're now also going to expand to commercial products… on top of the billion dollars of annual procurement manufacture we are doing.

"So we will keep growing the manufacturing presence, refining terrific quality, good partnerships and continue skilling growth between us and our partners together across the Indian economic landscape,” the Chief Strategy Officer of Boeing said.

She underlined Boeing's collaboration in Make In India and Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiatives and the interest of the company to invest in the future.

During her meeting with Stanley Erck, CEO of Novavax, Sitharaman discussed important Indian initiatives towards healthcare reforms like research and development in medical science, health and well-being and the growing opportunities at GIFT City in Gujarat.

She underlined the company's interest to invest in India in the coming years.

