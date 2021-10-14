STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Meet Rumeysa Gelgi, the tallest living woman who stands over 7 feet

The previous record-holder was China’s Yao Defen, who stood at 7 feet, 7 inches before she died in 2012 at the age of 40.

Rumeysa Gelgi (Photo | guinnessworldrecords.com)

By Online Desk

Rumeysa Gelgi of Turkey, 24, is the world’s tallest living woman.

Guinness World Records has just declared Rumeysa Gelgi ― who stands at 7 feet, 0.7 inches ― as the tallest woman on the planet at present.

In 2014, Guinness had awarded Gelgi the title for the tallest living female teen.

The previous record-holder as the tallest woman was China’s Yao Defen, who stood at 7 feet, 7 inches before she died in 2012 at the age of 40.

Gelgi’s stature is due to a disorder called Weaver syndrome. This condition accelerates the growth amongst other abnormalities including skeletal maturation, as per Guinness.

Guinness also shared a video featuring Rumeysa on Instagram and wrote, “Tallest living woman…"Being different is not that bad. It can make you achieve things you never imagined before." 
It’s official! At 215.16cm (7ft 0.7in), Rumeysa Gelgi from Turkey is now the world’s tallest woman." 

The clip has clocked more than 3.6 lakh views on social media with users flooding the comment section with encouraging messages for Gelgi.

Right now, Gelgi is using a wheelchair as she is facing difficulty in walking. She takes help of an assistant for moving from one place to another.

Rumeysa is delighted that her name has been registered in world records but she said that she also has to go through a lot of things. "Every disadvantage can be turned into an advantage for yourself so accept yourself for who you are, be aware of your potential and do your best," said Gelgi.

