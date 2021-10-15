STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Explosion in Shiite mosque in Afghanistan, death toll at 37

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion, which came a week after a bombing claimed by a local Islamic State affiliate killed 46 people at a mosque in northern Afghanistan.

Published: 15th October 2021

By Associated Press

KABUL: A hospital official says the death toll from a bombing at a Shiite mosque in southern Afghanistan has climbed to 37, with more than 70 people wounded.

Suicide bombers attacked the mosque as hundreds had gathered for Friday prayers. This attack came a week after a bombing claimed by a local Islamic State affiliate killed 46 people at a mosque in northern Afghanistan.

The extremist group, which is opposed to the ruling Taliban, views Shiite Muslims as apostates deserving of death. It is more radical than the ruling Taliban and has fought them on a number of occasions.

Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi confirmed the explosion and said an investigation was underway, without providing further details.

The hospital official confirmed the casualty toll on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief media.

The Friday service is typically attended by large crowds of worshippers.

