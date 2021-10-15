STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Over 180 Yemen rebels killed in strikes south of Marib: coalition

The coalition has said hundreds of Iran-backed rebels have been killed in the battle for Marib in recent days. 

Published: 15th October 2021 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2021 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

A fighter loyal to Yemen's Huthi rebels walks past a banner showing the faces of victims and commemorating the fifth anniversary of a reported air strike by the Saudi-led coalition on a funeral hall building in the capital Sanaa on October 9, 2021.

Yemen's Huthi rebel fighter walks past a banner showing victims and commemorating fifth anniversary of a air strike by Saudi-led coalition on a funeral hall in Sanaa on Oct 9, 2021. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

RIYADH: The Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen's government said Friday it had killed more than 180 Huthi rebels in strikes south of the strategic city of Marib.

An operation "destroyed 10 military vehicles and killed more than 180 terrorist elements" in Abdiya and surrounding areas, south of Marib, the coalition said, cited by the official Saudi Press Agency.

The coalition has said hundreds of Iran-backed rebels have been killed in the battle for Marib in recent days. 

The rebels rarely comment on losses and the toll could not be independently verified by AFP.

The Yemeni civil war began in 2014 when the Huthis seized the capital Sanaa, 120 kilometres (75 miles) west of Marib, prompting Saudi-led forces to intervene to prop up the government the following year.

Tens of thousands of people have died and millions have been displaced in what the United Nations calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The Huthis began a major push to seize Marib in February and, after a lull, they have renewed their offensive in recent weeks.

Tens of thousands of people have been displaced in the province this year, nearly 10,000 of them in September alone, according to the UN migration agency. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yemen rebels Saudi Arabia Iran Huthi rebels
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp