Ex-US President Bill Clinton to spend one more night in hospital with non-COVID infection

Spokesman Angel Urena said on Twitter that Clinton will remain at the hospital overnight 'to continue to receive IV antibiotics before an expected discharge tomorrow'.

Published: 17th October 2021 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Former US President Bill Clinton

Former US President Bill Clinton. (File photo| AFP)

WASHINGTON: Former US President Bill Clinton will spend another night at a hospital in California being treated for an infection, his spokesman said Saturday.  Clinton (75) who led the United States from 1993 to 2001, was admitted Tuesday evening to the UCI Medical Center in Irvine, south of Los Angeles, with a non-COVID-related blood infection.

Spokesman Angel Urena said on Twitter that Clinton will remain at the hospital overnight "to continue to receive IV antibiotics before an expected discharge tomorrow." Clinton is "in great spirits and has been spending time with family, catching up with friends, and watching college football," Urena tweeted.

The New York Times, quoting an aide, reported the former president developed a urinary tract infection that turned into sepsis. Sepsis is an extreme bodily reaction to infection that affects 1.7 million people in America every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It kills 270,000 of those infected every year. 

The infection was the latest health scare for America's 42nd president. In 2004, at age 58, he underwent a quadruple bypass operation after doctors found signs of extensive heart disease. Six years later he had stents implanted in his coronary artery.

