STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Russian filmmakers, cosmonaut return to Earth after filming first movie in space 

The capsule, descending under a red-and-white striped parachute after entering Earth's atmosphere, landed upright in the steppes of Kazakhstan on schedule at 0435 GMT Sunday.

Published: 17th October 2021 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Russian space agency cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy (C), actress Yulia Peresild (L) and film director Klim Shipenko after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-18 space capsule in Kazakhstan

Russian space agency cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy (C), actress Yulia Peresild (L) and film director Klim Shipenko after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-18 space capsule in Kazakhstan. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

MOSCOW: A Soyuz space capsule carrying a cosmonaut and two Russian filmmakers has landed after a 3 1/2-hour trip from the International Space Station.

The capsule, descending under a red-and-white striped parachute after entering Earth's atmosphere, landed upright in the steppes of Kazakhstan on schedule at 0435 GMT Sunday with Oleg Novitskiy, Yulia Peresild and Klim Shipenko aboard.

Actress Peresild and film director Shipenko rocketed to the space station on October 5 for a 12-day stint to film segments of a movie titled "Challenge", in which a surgeon played by Peresild rushes to the space station to save a crew member who needs an urgent operation in orbit.

Novitskiy, who spent more than six months aboard the space station, is to star as the ailing cosmonaut in the movie. After the landing, which sent plumes of dust flying high in the air, ground crews extracted the three space flyers from the capsule and placed them in seats set up nearby as they adjusted to the pull of gravity.

They then will be taken to a medical tent for examination. All appeared healthy and cheerful. Peresild smiled and held a large bouquet of white flowers as journalists clustered around her.

Seven astronauts remain aboard the space station: Russia's Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov; Americans Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur; Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency; and Japan's Aki Hoshide.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
International Space Station Soyuz space capsule Oleg Novitskiy Yulia Peresild Kazakhstan Kazakhstan space landing
India Matters
Prabhu Chawla Column | Casteing the vote bank no more a leadership mantra
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI)
Fall in COVID vaccination numbers during festive season leaves experts worried
TJS Goerge Column | Not all can see democracy's power
For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)
68-year-old travels 240 km in search of woman mobile chat friend in Kerala only to be rebuffed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp