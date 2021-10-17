STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sri Lankan fishermen protest against alleged poaching by Indian boats 

Hundreds of fishing boats carrying black flags reading 'save our fishermen' were launched in the protest action launched from the northeastern region of Mullaithivu to the Point Pedro in the north.

Published: 17th October 2021 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan fishermen arrange their accessories on the beach of Colombo. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan fishermen on Sunday launched a protest boat rally in the northern seas to demand actions to stop the alleged poaching incidents by Indian fishermen in the country's territorial waters.

The protest was launched days after the Sri Lankan Navy arrested 23 Indian fishermen and seized two trawlers for allegedly poaching in the country's territorial waters off the coast of Vettilaikeni in the northern province's Point Pedro area, about 380 kms from here.

Hundreds of fishing boats carrying black flags reading 'save our fishermen' were launched in the protest action launched from the northeastern region of Mullaithivu to the Point Pedro in the north.

"This is our problem, we have to protect our fishermen that is why we have launched this from Mullaithivu to Point Pedro," said MA Sumanthiran, the leading Tamil National Alliance parliamentarian.

Several of his colleagues took part in the protest.

Sri Lankan fishermen have long accused Indians of poaching in the island's waters.

In March, the Navy seized five fishing vessels and 54 Indian nationals for poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

The Navy said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the seizure of foreign fishing vessels became limited and the arrestees were repatriated.

The Navy further said it will continue to carry out regular patrols in Sri Lankan waters adhering to COVID-19 protocols to prevent illegal fishing practices and other illegal acts by foreign fishermen, with a view to protect the fishery resources claimed by Sri Lanka and secure the livelihood of local fishermen.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lankan fishermen Indian fishermen TN fishermen
India Matters
Representational Image (File Photo | AP)
Vaccine for kids: What’s the hurry, ask experts
Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram)
Climate change knocks hard at doors of Kerala, time to adopt new strategy 
Vodafone Idea Ltd. (Photo | @VodafoneIN)
Vodafone Idea teams up with L&T for trials of 5G-based smart city solutions
electricity being generated at the farm.
Progressive Karnataka farmer generates power from pond

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp