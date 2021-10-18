STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former US President Bill Clinton released from Southern California hospital

Bill Clinton was released Sunday from the Southern California hospital where he had been treated for an infection.

Former US President Bill Clinton

Former US President Bill Clinton (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

The former president was released around 8 a.m. from the University of California Irvine Medical Center.

Clinton, 75, was admitted Tuesday to the hospital southeast of Los Angeles with an infection unrelated to COVID-19, officials said.

Clinton spokesman Angel Ureña had said Saturday that Clinton would remain hospitalized one more night to receive further intravenous antibiotics.

But all health indicators were "trending in the right direction," Ureña said.

"President Clinton has continued to make excellent progress over the past 24 hours," Ureña said.

Hillary Clinton has been with her husband at the hospital and accompanied him as he left Sunday.

President Joe Biden said Friday night that he had spoken to Bill Clinton, and the former president "sends his best."

"He's doing fine; he really is," Biden said during remarks at the University of Connecticut.

"He is in great spirits and has been spending time with family, catching up with friends, and watching college football," said Ureña's Saturday statement.

An aide to the former president said Clinton had a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream, but he is on the mend and never went into septic shock, a potentially life-threatening condition.

The aide, who spoke to reporters at the hospital on the condition his name wasn't used, said Clinton was in an intensive care section of the hospital but wasn't receiving ICU care.

In the years since Clinton left the White House in 2001, the former president has faced health scares.

In 2004, he underwent quadruple bypass surgery after experiencing prolonged chest pains and shortness of breath.

He returned to the hospital for surgery for a partially collapsed lung in 2005, and in 2010 he had a pair of stents implanted in a coronary artery.

He responded by embracing a largely vegan diet that saw him lose weight and report improved health.

Clinton repeatedly returned to the stump, campaigning for Democratic candidates, most notably Hillary Clinton during her failed 2008 bid for the presidential nomination.

And in 2016, as Hillary Clinton sought the White House as the Democratic nominee, her husband by then a grandfather and nearing 70 returned to the campaign trail.

