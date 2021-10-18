STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One dead in shooting at Louisiana's Grambling State University, second incident in week

The person who died wasn’t enrolled at the school, and the one victim who is a student was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Published: 18th October 2021

By Associated Press

GRAMBLING: One person was fatally shot and seven others were wounded on Sunday at Grambling State University in the second deadly shooting at the Louisiana school within four days, officials said.

The shooting happened around 1 am on Sunday on the campus quad, according to social media posts from the university. The person who died wasn’t enrolled at the school, and the one victim who is a student was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. The victims' identities haven’t been released.

Homecoming events on Sunday as well as classes on Monday and Tuesday were canceled. The university set a curfew from 9:30 pm to 6 am until further notice.

Early Wednesday morning, one person died and three others were wounded in a separate shooting on campus. The university said in a news release that the gunfire involved two people who weren't enrolled at the school. Two students in the vicinity received injuries that weren't life-threatening.

Jatavious Carroll, 18, was named a suspect in that case, but has not yet been taken into custody, Louisiana State Police said in a news release Sunday evening. The agency is investigating both Grambling State shootings.

