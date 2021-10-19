STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
China to donate 2 million additional COVID-19 vaccines to Nepal: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Last month, the Nepal government decided to form a committee to look into the border issues with China in the northern Himalayan region of the country.

Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease are ready at a new vaccination center in Paris.

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi with a focus on further ramping up bilateral relations, including COVID-19 vaccine cooperation and border management among others.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, China has decided to donate additional two million Vero cell vaccines to Nepal to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"During the conversation, the two leaders discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including COVID-19 vaccine cooperation, trade and commerce, development cooperation and border management."

The committee will study the problems related to the Nepal-China border from Limi Lapcha to Hilsa of Namkha rural municipality in Humla district, Government spokesperson Gyanendra Bahadur Karki said on September 2.

China had reportedly encroached on Nepali land and built nine buildings in Humla last year.

The two foreign ministers also discussed the progress of different development projects, return of Nepali students to China for the continuation of their studies, increasing the number of containers of fertilisers and other goods and their shipment through Tatopani/Zhangmu and Rasuwagadhi/Kerung border points and resumption of regular air services between Nepal and China, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The two foreign ministers agreed to work closely on issues of common interest and to further promote friendly and long-standing bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries," it said.

Foreign Minister Khadka also reiterated Nepal's One China policy and appreciated the Chinese government for continuous support for Nepal's economic development.

Minister Wang also extended an invitation to Khadka to visit China at a mutually convenient date.

