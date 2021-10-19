STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

India only G20 nation well on track to achieve Paris agreement goal: Niti Aayog CEO

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said India introduced the faster adoption of electric mobility policy which is facilitating India's transition to clean mobility.

Published: 19th October 2021 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

COP24, Climate treaty, Paris climate treaty

Heads of the delegations react at the end of the final session of the COP24 summit on climate change in Katowice, Poland. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's efforts in mainstreaming sustainability and reducing carbon footprint should inspire countries across the world, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, while pointing out that India is the only G20 nation well on track to achieve the goals mentioned under the Paris Agreement.

Addressing 'Schneider Innovation India summit 2021' virtually, Kant said India introduced the faster adoption of electric mobility policy which is facilitating India's transition to clean mobility.

"Our efforts in mainstreaming sustainability and reducing our carbon footprint should inspire countries across the world," he said.

Kant mentioned that when "we talk of sustainability, and a future which is cleaner and greener, one cannot ignore the dangers posed by climate change".

"India is not responsible for the situation. In fact, India is one of the only G20 countries well on track to achieve its nationally determined contributions," he emphasised.

The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's first major scientific assessment since 2014 shows unequivocally that global warming is unfolding more quickly than feared and that humanity is almost entirely to blame.

Noting that independent studies rate India's efforts highly compliant with the requirements under UNFCCC Kyoto Protocol and Paris Agreement, he said, "A coalition of 14 global think tanks has rated that India is the only G20 that has 1.5 degrees C compliant policies."

Under the Paris agreement, the goal is to limit global warming to well below 2, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels.

Also, Kant pointed out that India for the first time has been ranked amongst the top 10 countries in the climate change performance index.

Kant said when it comes to roads, a sector that contributes to 90 per cent of emissions from the transport sector, India is moving towards electric mobility rapidly.

Observing that 2021 has been a defining milestone for the startup ecosystem in India, the Niti Aayog CEO said that on average three startups are turning unicorns every single month.

"We have seen 26 startups enter the unicorn club so far this year, and we are witnessing a record number of IPOs. This is totally unprecedented," he said.

Kant said the vast scale of data and the massive digital footprint is India's biggest strength for the technological leapfrogging in artificial intelligence and machine learning development.

"As India moves from being data-rich to data intelligent, it'll use machine learning and AI to find solutions to a vast number of its challenges, water availability, learning outcomes, and of course sustainability and reduction of our carbon footprint," he observed.

According to Kant, during this transformation, the industry should also strive to maintain sustainability and become greener.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant India climate change India electric vehicle policy Carbon footprint India
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp