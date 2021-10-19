STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Strong earthquake strikes off Turkish Mediterranean coast

Published: 19th October 2021 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 12:12 PM

On August 4, an earthquake of 4.0 magnitude was recorded in the district.

Representational image (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ANKARA: A strong earthquake struck off the Turkish Mediterranean coast on Tuesday, Turkey's disaster management agency said.

There was no immediate report of any damage or casualties.

The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate said the quake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 struck some 155 kilometers (96 miles) off the resort town of Kas, in Antalya province, at 8:32 a.m.

Turkey sits on top of major faultlines and earthquakes are frequent.

At least 17,000 people died in a powerful earthquake in northwest Turkey in 1999.

