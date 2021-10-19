STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UN: 10,000 children killed or maimed during Yemen's long war

Yemen faces the combined troubles of protracted conflict, economic devastation, and crumbling social and health services, as well as underfunded U.N. assistance programs.

Published: 19th October 2021 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

FILE - In this April 7, 2019 file photo, Yemenis carry the body of a girl who was killed in an explosion at a warehouse that killed at least seven children in nearby schools, at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. The United Nations said Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 that more than 10,000 children in Yemen have now been killed or injured in violence linked to years of war in the impoverished country. The children’s agency UNICEF said the verified tally is surely an undercount of the real toll.

Yemenis carry the body of a girl who was killed in an explosion at a warehouse that killed at least seven children in nearby schools, at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, April 7, 2019. (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

GENEVA: More than 10,000 children in Yemen have been killed or injured in violence linked to years of war in the impoverished country, a spokesman for UNICEF said Tuesday.

The verified tally from the United Nations' reporting and monitoring operation provides what is surely an undercount of the real toll because many more child deaths and injuries go unrecorded, UNICEF spokesman James Elder told reporters. He said the new numbers amount to four children killed or maimed every day, a “shameful milestone” since a Saudi-led coalition intervened in the war in 2015.

The U.N. has long considered Yemen — where war resumed in late 2014 after rebels took over the capital, Sanaa — as home to the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. The country on the Arabian Peninsula faces the combined troubles of protracted conflict, economic devastation, and crumbling social and health services, as well as underfunded U.N. assistance programs.

More than four in five children require humanitarian assistance, which amounts to some 11 million kids, UNICEF says.

According to the U.N. figures, a total of 3,455 children were killed and more than 6,600 injured in the fighting in Yemen between March 15, 2015 and Sept. 30 this year.

Aside from the violence, Elder said many Yemenis are starving not because of a lack of food but from a lack of money to buy it.

“They are starving because adults continue to wage a war in which children are the biggest losers,” he said, appealing for more funds to help the agency. “Yemen is the most difficult place in the world to be a child. And … it is getting worse.”

Overall, the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, or ACLED, has estimated that some 130,000 people have died in the war in Yemen.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yemen civil war UNICEF Yemeni children Yemen humanitarian assistance United Nations
India Matters
Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)
Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan
Gopi
Woman, 72, puts sick husband, 76, to death as act of 'mercy killing'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: PM Modi
For representational purposes
Bengaluru's hospitals see surge in cases of bronchiolitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp