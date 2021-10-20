STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
13 killed after roadside bombs hit military bus in Syria's capital Damascus

Such attacks in Damascus have been rare in recent years after government forces captured suburbs that were once held by insurgents.

Published: 20th October 2021 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 12:16 PM

Blast, Fire

Syria's conflict that began in March 2011 has left more than 350,000 people dead. (File Photo)

By Associated Press

DAMASCUS: Two roadside bombs exploded near a bus carrying troops during the morning rush hour in the Syrian capital early Wednesday, killing 13 people and wounding three others, state TV reported.

Syrian state TV showed footage of the charred bus in central Damascus, saying the blasts occurred while people were heading to work and school.

The report said a third bomb was discovered and dismantled in the same area.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack, which occurred at a main bus transfer point under a bridge, where vehicles converge and head out to different neighbourhoods of the capital.

Such attacks in Damascus have been rare in recent years after government forces captured suburbs formerly held by insurgents.

President Bashar Assad's forces now control much of Syria after military help from his allies Russia and Iran helped tip the balance of power in his favour.

Syria's conflict that began in March 2011 has left more than 350,000 people dead and displaced half the country's population, including five million who are refugees abroad.

In August, Syria's state media said a short circuit triggered an explosion in the gas tank of a bus carrying soldiers, killing one and wounding three.

