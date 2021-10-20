STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Germany seeks to curb migrant crossings from Poland

Authorities in Germany say about 4,500 illegal crossings have been registered since August. Many of them are people from Syria and Iraq who flew to Belarus in the hope of reaching the EU via Poland.

Published: 20th October 2021 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Migrants sit in front of containers at the Central Initial Reception Facility for Asylum Seekers, ZABH, in the federal German state of Brandenburg in Eisenhuettenstadt, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.

Migrants sit in front of containers at the Central Initial Reception Facility for Asylum Seekers, ZABH, in the German state of Brandenburg in Eisenhuettenstadt, Germany, Oct. 6, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BERLIN: Germany's top security official plans to announce new measures Wednesday to clamp down on migrants illegally crossing into the country from Poland.

Authorities in Germany say about 4,500 such crossings have been registered since August. Many of them are people from Syria and Iraq who flew to Belarus in the hope of reaching the European Union via Poland.

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer was due to lay out his plans at a regular Cabinet meeting Wednesday before announcing them at a news conference in Berlin.

An Interior Minister spokesman, Steve Alter, said Tuesday that Germany has offered assistance to Poland by seconding additional border guards and providing logistical support for housing migrants in the country.

While Germany and other EU countries have backed Poland's efforts to protect its border with Belarus, Berlin has also raised concerns about the humanitarian situation of migrants picked up at the border.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Migrant crossings from Poland into Germany EU EU migrant crisis
India Matters
Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)
Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan
Gopi
Woman, 72, puts sick husband, 76, to death as act of 'mercy killing'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: PM Modi
For representational purposes
Bengaluru's hospitals see surge in cases of bronchiolitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp