NIA raids 11 locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with recent terrorism conspiracy case

Searches are underway in Srinagar, Baramulla, Pulwama, Awantipora, Sopore and Kulgam

Published: 20th October 2021 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Purposes. (File Photo)

By ANI

JAMMU AND KASHMIR: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at 11 places in Jammu and Kashmir in a recent terrorism conspiracy case, the agency said on Wednesday.

The case pertains to the hatching of conspiracy for undertaking violent terrorist attacks by members of proscribed terrorist organizations such as Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and their frontal affiliates such as The Resistance Front (TRF), Peoples' Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF).

Searches are underway in Srinagar, Baramulla, Pulwama, Awantipora, Sopore and Kulgam

Comments

