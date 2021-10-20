Powerful bomb blast in Pakistan kills four, included two security personnel and two policemen

By PTI

PESHAWAR: A powerful bomb blast killed four persons in Pakistan's restive tribal district, bordering Afghanistan on Wednesday, police said.

The bomb ripped through Tiara Bandagai area tehsil Mamond of Bajaur Tribal, district police officer Samad Khan said.

The dead included two security personnel and two policemen.

The police and security forces have launched a search operation to arrest the culprits behind the bombing.