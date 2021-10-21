STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China boots Caixin financial news from approved media list

The Cyberspace Administration of China dropped it from a list of more than 1,300 news outlets and government agencies whose content can be republished.

Published: 21st October 2021 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

Founded by prominent editor Hu Shuli, Caixin has a think tank, a data company, investable indices, and research firms

Founded by prominent editor Hu Shuli, Caixin has a think tank, a data company, investable indices, and research firms. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BEIJING: China’s leading financial magazine has been dropped from an official list of outlets websites can republish, reducing the exposure of a rare independent voice as the authorities tighten control over the media.

Caixin Media is privately funded, unlike most state-run news organizations. The Cyberspace Administration of China dropped it from a list of more than 1,300 news outlets and government agencies whose content can be republished.

Internet platforms are barred from publishing content from non-approved sources. Caixin was on the previous list, published in 2016.

Another independent Chinese newspaper, The Economic Observer, was also dropped from this year's list.

The Cyberspace Administration said in a notice that outlets omitted from the list published this week “no longer meet requirements, have poor daily performance and lack influence.” The aim was to maintain the “seriousness and credibility” of the list, it said.

Caixin's exclusion means readers in China will have to visit its website or app directly to read its news stories, instead of reading them on popular news aggregator websites.

The company did not comment when contacted by phone and email.

Earlier this month, draft regulations issued by the National Development and Reform Commission, China’s top planning body, said that private investments into news gathering and distributing operations would be banned.

The draft rules come as China’s Communist Party tightens its grip around private businesses and deals a further blow to freedom of expression.

Caixin is known for being bolder than most media, pushing limits imposed to ensure that news agencies and social media platforms censor politically sensitive or inappropriate topics. The outlet is known for its investigative reporting on corruption and other issues.

Founded by prominent editor Hu Shuli, the company has a think tank, a data company, investable indices, and research firms.

The Economic Observer also has been critical of the government at times. In 2011, it ignored a government censorship directive and published an in-depth feature about a high-speed train collision that killed dozens.

The Chinese news landscape is tightly controlled by the government, which blocks online access to many Western news organizations such as the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and the BBC. State media, such as the China Daily, People’s Daily and Global Times, tend to publish stories in line with government messaging.

It's not the first time Caixin has run afoul of authorities.

In 2016, China's cyber watchdog suspended Caixin's credentials for two months, prohibiting online sites from syndicating its content and accusing Caixin of putting out “problematic” news reports.

That followed Caixin's coverage of opposition by a group of lawyers to new regulations set out by China's Ministry of Justice.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Caixin Chinese media Caixin media China media restrictions
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid caseload graph rises once again in Karnataka
Representational image (File Photo | AP)
Should all our children be Covid jabbed now?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TN man held for creating wife's profile on matrimony site to force her for divorce
Stranded tourists being evacuated in Nainital district on Wednesday | PTI
Rs 200 for water bottle! Greed amid Uttarakhand rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp