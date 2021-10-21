STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan FM Qureshi, ISI chief in Kabul for talks with Taliban

The visit comes after the recent meeting of officials from China, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Russia in Moscow and ahead of a meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighbours plus Russia.

Published: 21st October 2021 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi travelled to Kabul on Thursday along with spy agency ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed to hold talks with Afghanistan's interim government led by the Taliban.

During the day-long visit, the Pakistani delegation will hold talks with Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and call on leadership of the interim government in Kabul and other Afghan leaders, according to Foreign Office.

Muttaqi welcomed the Pakistani delegation at the Kabul International Airport.

"The talks between the two sides will cover the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and focus on ways and means to deepen cooperation in diverse areas," the Foreign Office said.

The Foreign Minister will also share Pakistan's perspective on issues of regional peace and stability, it said.

As a close fraternal neighbour, Pakistan has always stood by Afghanistan, keeping the border crossing points open for trade and pedestrian crossing under COVID protocols, it said.

A facilitative visa regime for Afghan nationals and border crossing procedures for trade and cargo has been instituted, while in recent months Pakistan has also provided humanitarian aid and assistance in the form of foodstuffs and medicines.

The Foreign Minister's visit reflects Pakistan's consistent policy of supporting the brotherly Afghan people, deepening bilateral trade and economic relations, and facilitating closer people-to-people contacts, according to FO.

The visit is taking place after the recent meeting of officials from China, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Russia in Moscow and ahead of an upcoming meeting of foreign ministers of neighbours of Afghanistan plus Russia in Tehran next week.

The interim government of the Taliban has failed to win recognition of the world.

On September 4, Lt Gen Hameed, in a surprise move, dashed to Kabul as the Taliban struggled to finalise and install an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

Three days after his visit, the Taliban announced an interim government.

It is believed that Pakistan enjoys clout over the Taliban and played a key role in their peace talks with the US that resulted in the Doha agreement of 2020.

Pakistan was often accused by the Afghanistan government led by President Ashraf Ghani of giving the Taliban military aid, a charge denied by Islamabad.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, two weeks before the US' complete troop withdrawal on August 31 after a costly two-decade war.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Afghanistan relations Shah Mahmood Qureshi Taliban Afghanistan government
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp