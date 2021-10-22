STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

PM Sher Bahadur Deuba inspects flood-hit regions in Nepal, death toll rises to 111

The death toll from the flooding triggered by heavy rains in the country climbed to 111 on Friday, with at least 32 reportedly being injured and 35 still missing, officials said.

Published: 22nd October 2021 08:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 08:23 PM   |  A+A-

Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba sought a vote of confidence on the first day of the reinstatement of the House.

Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and his Cabinet colleagues on Friday visited western Nepal --- part of the Himalayan nation hardest hit by the floods and landslides --- to take stock of the situation and ensure relief measures are being implemented.

The death toll from the flooding triggered by heavy rains in the country climbed to 111 on Friday, with at least 32 reportedly being injured and 35 still missing, officials said.

Deuba, Finance Minister Janardan Sharma, Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Prem Ale Magar among others, visited Kailari rural municipality, Bhajani municipality, Tikapur municipality and Janaki rural municipality of Kailali district, situated in the western part of the country.

"As floods, landslides and inundation have resulted in a huge loss of lives and properties the government is carrying out immediate relief and rescue works," Deuba said.

He added that the government would carry out plans to resolve issues related to flood and inundation on a long-term basis.

The natural disaster has also caused widespread destruction of crops and properties.

According to data released by the Ministry of Agriculture, the floods have damaged up to 2,59,000 metric tonnes of rice in Lumbini province, Sudur Paschim province and Province 1, causing losses to the tune of NPR 7.22 billion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sher Bahadur Deuba Nepal flood
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp