PM Sher Bahadur Deuba inspects flood-hit regions in Nepal, death toll rises to 111

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and his Cabinet colleagues on Friday visited western Nepal --- part of the Himalayan nation hardest hit by the floods and landslides --- to take stock of the situation and ensure relief measures are being implemented.

The death toll from the flooding triggered by heavy rains in the country climbed to 111 on Friday, with at least 32 reportedly being injured and 35 still missing, officials said.

Deuba, Finance Minister Janardan Sharma, Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Prem Ale Magar among others, visited Kailari rural municipality, Bhajani municipality, Tikapur municipality and Janaki rural municipality of Kailali district, situated in the western part of the country.

"As floods, landslides and inundation have resulted in a huge loss of lives and properties the government is carrying out immediate relief and rescue works," Deuba said.

He added that the government would carry out plans to resolve issues related to flood and inundation on a long-term basis.

The natural disaster has also caused widespread destruction of crops and properties.

According to data released by the Ministry of Agriculture, the floods have damaged up to 2,59,000 metric tonnes of rice in Lumbini province, Sudur Paschim province and Province 1, causing losses to the tune of NPR 7.22 billion.