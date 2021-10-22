STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Poland recognises Covishield, exemption from quarantine for those inoculated with it

India has in the past asked several European countries to accept Covishield and other vaccines being used in India for Indian nationals travelling to Europe.

Published: 22nd October 2021 09:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 09:19 PM   |  A+A-

Covishield

A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Poland has recognised Covishield as a Covid vaccine equivalent to those recognised by the European Union, granting the person inoculated with it exemption from quarantine on entering the country.

India has in the past asked several European countries to accept Covishield and other vaccines being used in India for Indian nationals travelling to Europe.

"Poland has recognized #Covishield as a vaccine equivalent to those recognized by the European Union, exempting from quarantine after entering the territory of the Republic of Poland," the Polish Embassy here said in a tweet on Friday.

Earlier this month, the UK announced that Indians, fully vaccinated with Covishield vaccine, will no longer require to undergo quarantine on their arrival in Britain from October 11.

Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covishield Poland ​COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp