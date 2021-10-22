STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Russia: Kremlin wall 'tooth' broken by collapsing scaffolding

The Federal Bodyguard Service, or FSO, a state security agency in charge of protecting top officials and securing the Kremlin and other government buildings and facilities, said nobody was hurt.

People cross a street after a dovetail-shaped tooth on top of the Kremlin wall was broken, center right, with the Ivan the Great Bell Tower, left

People cross a street after a dovetail-shaped tooth on top of the Kremlin wall was broken, center right, with the Ivan the Great Bell Tower, left (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MOSCOW: Falling scaffolding broke off one of the “teeth” on the top of the Kremlin wall on Friday, prompting Russian authorities to seal off Red Square.

A gust of wind brought down the scaffolding, which was being used to repair a section of the Kremlin wall near Soviet founder Vladimir Lenin's tomb on Red Square, breaking one of the 1,045 two-horned teeth shaped like dovetails.

Videos of the incident showed the scaffolding topping a long section of the Kremlin wall between the Spasskaya Tower and Lenin's tomb raised by wind and thrown down the wall as crowds swarming Red Square watched in bewilderment.

The authorities quickly closed Red Square and dispatched construction workers to collect the rubble.

The renovation works are part of an effort to repair the Kremlin wall that has been going on for several years.

The wall, featuring 20 ornate towers, was built by Italian architects in the late 15th century.

