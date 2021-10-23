STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sri Lanka seeks USD 500-million loan from India for fuel purchases amid forex crisis

Gammanpila indicated that continuous fuel supplies can only be guaranteed till January next year as the island was facing a foreign exchange crisis and higher global prices.

Published: 23rd October 2021 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

India’s fuel marketing sector is largely dominated by three state-run oil marketing firms: IndianOil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum.

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

COLOMBO: The Sri Lankan government on Saturday said it is continuing efforts to secure a USD 500 million loan from India to ensure fuel supplies amid a severe foreign exchange crisis in the island nation.

"The proposal has been sent to the Treasury for approval and would be submitted to the Cabinet thereafter," said Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila.

He said the Cabinet had already sanctioned a USD 3.6-billion loan from Oman for fuel purchases.

Gammanpila indicated that continuous fuel supplies can only be guaranteed till January next year as the island was facing a foreign exchange crisis and higher global prices.

Long queues were seen at fuel pumps since Thursday due to speculation that retail prices would be hiked by the state fuel corporation.

Lanka IOC (LIOC), the subsidiary of the Indian Oil Corporation in Sri Lanka, had hiked the retail prices of both petrol and diesel by Rs 5 per litre.

The new prices were effective from Thursday midnight in the wake of the rising global oil prices.

State-run Ceylon Petroleum Corporation has asked the government to allow a price hike in view of its losses.

Gammanpila ruled out a price revision for the time being.

He also blamed the opposition for spreading rumors of an impending fuel shortage in the country.

The price hike in the global oil prices has forced Sri Lanka to spend more on oil imports this year.

The country's oil bill has jumped 41.5 percent to USD 2 billion in the first seven months of this year compared to last year.

Sri Lanka is facing a severe foreign exchange crisis after the pandemic hit the nation's earnings from tourism and remittances, Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa had said last month.

The country's gross domestic product contracted by a record 3.6 percent in 2020 and its foreign exchange reserves plunged by half in one year to just USD 2.8 billion in July.

This has led to a 9 per cent depreciation of the Sri Lankan rupee against the dollar over the last year making imports more expensive.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lankan government Sri Lanka
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp