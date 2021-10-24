STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Don't send migrants back to Libya and 'inhumane' camps: Pope

Pope Francis called on the international community to find concrete ways to manage migratory flows in the Mediterranean Sea.

Published: 24th October 2021 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican

Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican. (File photo | AP)

By Associated Press

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Sunday made an impassioned plea to end the practice of returning migrants rescued at sea to Libya and other unsafe countries where they suffer “inhumane violence," and he called on the international community to find concrete ways to manage migratory flows in the Mediterranean Sea.

“I express my closeness to the thousands of migrants, refugees and others in need of protection in Libya,'' Francis said in remarks to the public in St. Peter's Square. ”I never forget you, I hear your cry and I pray for you."

“So many of these men, women and children are subject to inhumane violence,'' he added. ”Yet again again I ask the international community to keep the promises to search for common solutions that are concrete and lasting to manage the migratory flows in Libya and all the Mediterranean."

“How they suffer, those who are sent back” after rescue at sea, the pope said. Detention facilities in Libya, he said “are true concentration camps.”

“We need to stop sending back (migrants) to unsafe countries and to give priority to the saving of human lives at sea with regular protocols of rescue and disembarking, to guarantee them dignified conditions of life, alternatives to detention, regular paths of migration and access to asylum procedures," Francis said.

Italy and Malta have come under criticism by human rights advocates for leaving migrants aboard crowded rescue boats before assigning them a safe port.

U.N. refugee agency officials and human rights organizations have long denounced the conditions of detention centers for migrants in Libya, citing practices of beatings, rape and forms of torture and insufficient food.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pope Francis Migrant cisis EU migrant crisis
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp