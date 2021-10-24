T20 World Cup 2021: Charith Asalanka's 80 helps Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets

By PTI

SHARJAH: Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by five wickets in their Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Sunday. Invited to bat, Bangladesh put up a competitive 171 for four against the Islanders in their Group 1 match against Bangladesh.

In reply, Sri Lanka chased own the target of 172 with seven balls to spare at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Charith Asalanka top-scored with an unbeaten 80 off 49 balls, while Bhanuka Rajapaksa blasted 53 off just 31 balls.

Earlier, opener Mohammad Naim was the highest scorer for Bangladesh with his 62-run knock, while Mushfiqur Rahim contributed an unbeaten 57. For Sri Lanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando and Lahiru Kumara took a wicket apiece.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 171 for 4 in 20 overs. (Mohammad Naim 62, Mushfiqur Rahim 57 not out; Chamika Karunaratne 1/12) lost to Sri Lanka: 172 for 5 in 18.5 overs (Charith Asalanka 80 not out, Bhanuka Rajapaksa 53).