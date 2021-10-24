STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Taiwan shaken by 6.5-magnitude quake, no injuries reported

The quake struck at 1:11 p.m. (0511 GMT) and was centered near Yilan, a city about 35 kilometres east of Taipei near the northeastern coast, according to Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau.

By Associated Press

TAIPEI: Taiwan's northeast was shaken by a 6.5-magnitude earthquake on Sunday, causing buildings in the capital, Taipei, to sway, but no injuries were reported.

The quake struck at 1:11 p.m. (0511 GMT) and was centered near Yilan, a city about 35 kilometres (22 miles) east of Taipei near the northeastern coast, according to the Central Weather Bureau.

It was followed seconds later by a 5.4-magnitude quake, the bureau said.

The Taipei subway system temporarily suspended service. No damage was immediately reported.

