Attacks on non-Islamic institutions in Bangladesh continue, Hindu Federation terms it heinous

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The attacks on non-Islamic religious institutions in Bangladesh, which started on October 13, have continued despite protests against the incidents being staged across the country.

In the latest attack, the miscreants torched the Katakhali Forest Buddhist Monastery in Cox's Bazar district after vandalising it on Sunday. The World Hindu Federation's Bangladesh Chapter said 15 Buddhist Chakmas, including women, were seriously injured.

"The Hindus in Bangladesh are facing heinous attacks all over the country. More than 335 temples, 1,650 Hindu houses, Hindu-owned shops in more than 35 districts have been vandalised and torched since October 13," the Federation said.

It said 14 Hindus, including seven priests, were killed. Till now, 17 Hindus have been reported missing. At least 26 Hindu women and girls – including three of a family – were raped. A 10-year-old Hindu girl was killed after being gang-raped, the federation alleged.

It accused the Sheikh Hasina government of inaction, stating that in none of the incidents, the police and the administration took measures to stop the violence.

EDITORIAL | Hasina must put an end to violence by pro-Pak elements in Bangladesh

The riots against the Hindus started after video footage showing a Quran being placed on the knee of a Hindu god during the Durga Puja celebrations went viral on social media. Mobs of people attacked Hindu temples in Comilla town and soon, the attacks spread to other parts of the country.

Tens of thousands of people from minority communities are hitting the streets on a daily basis in protest against the incidents but there is no letup in the attacks.

The Hindu federation claimed that the attacks were pre-planned to cleanse the Hindus and other ethnic communities from Bangladesh.

"The man who had placed the Quran on the feet of Hanuman idol in Nanuar Dhighirpar Durga Mandir was identified as one Iqbal. He has been arrested by the police but there are no voices of protests against his act from the Islamic institutions and organisations," the federation lamented.

It alleged that a blueprint was prepared long ago to drive out the minorities from Bangladesh by attempting to change the demography of the places where they are in a majority as evident from the numerous attacks on them in the past.

The federation said there has been no exodus of people, belonging to religious minority communities, to India so far.

"The government must clarify its position. Does it want Bangladesh to be a secular prosperous country or it wants to take the country back to those days when it was under Pakistan?" the federation asked.