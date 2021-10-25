STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China COVID-19 outbreak: Gansu province closes tourist sites following virus cases

The National Health Commission said 35 new cases of local transmission had been detected over the past 24 hours, four of them in Gansu.

Published: 25th October 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Residents line up to receive booster shots against COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Beijing. (Photo | AP)

Residents line up to receive booster shots against COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Beijing. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BEIJING: A northwestern Chinese province heavily dependent on tourism closed all tourist sites Monday after finding new COVID-19 cases.

Gansu province lies along the ancient Silk Road and is famed for the Dunhuang grottoes filled with Buddhist images and other religious sites.

The National Health Commission said 35 new cases of local transmission had been detected over the past 24 hours, four of them in Gansu.

Another 19 cases were found in the Inner Mongolia region, with others spread across several provinces and cities.

ALSO READ | Wuhan Marathon postponed after China Covid-19 surge

Residents in parts of Inner Mongolia have been ordered to stay indoors.

Despite having largely stamped out cases of local infection, China maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward the pandemic, characterised by lockdowns, quarantines and compulsory testing for the virus.

The spread of the delta variant by travellers and tour groups is of particular concern ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February.

Overseas spectators already are banned, and participants will have to stay in a bubble separating them from people outside.

Authorities in the capital said on Sunday people arriving from places with recent infections would need to show a negative virus test result and give regular health reports.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China COVID outbreak China COVID cases COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
India on alert over new highly mobile COVID-19 variant 'AY. 4.2'
It’s back to office for techies after 18 months of work from home
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
I-T dept serves notice to UP rickshaw puller asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore
Sandeep Kannan grows vegetables using Polyhouse Hydroponic farming at Thanapalle in Tirupati | Madhav K
Tirupati farmpreneur sows seeds of soil-less farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp