STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Daughter of Indonesia's former President Sukarno to convert from Islam to Hinduism

Sukarno’s daughter has extensive knowledge of Hinduism and is also aware of all doctrines and rituals of Hindu theology, her lawyer said.

Published: 25th October 2021 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

Sukmawati Sukarnoputri (Photo | Newsbeezer)

By Online Desk

Sukmawati Sukarnoputri, daughter of Indonesia's founding father and first president Sukarno, will undergo the ritual of converting from Islam to Hinduism, CNN Indonesia reported.

Sukmawati said she will embrace the new faith during a Hindu ceremony -- Sudhi Wadani -- on October 26. Ida Ayu Nyoman Rai Srimben, the late Balinese grandmother of Sukmawati, played a key role in influencing her decision to embrace Hinduism, the report said.  

Sukmawati is the founder of the Indonesian National Party (Partai Nasional Indonesia-PNI). Married to Kanjeng Gusti Pangeran Adipati Arya Mangkunegara IX, Sukmawati was divorced in 1984.

Sukmawati, 69,  is the third daughter of Sukarno and the younger sister of former President Megawati Sukarnoputri.

Sukarno’s daughter has extensive knowledge of Hinduism and is also aware of all doctrines and rituals of Hindu theology, her lawyer said.

In 2018, hardline Islamic groups filed a blasphemy complaint against Sukmawati Sukarnoputri, accusing her of reciting a poem insulting Islam. According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the daughter of Indonesia's former President had apologised. “From the bottom of my heart I extend an apology to all Muslims of Indonesia, especially those who feel offended by the poem,” she had said.

Islam is the largest religion in Indonesia. The Southeast Asian nation has probably the largest Muslim population in the world while Hinduism is one of the six official religions and home to the fourth-largest population of Hindus in the world, after India, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sukmawati Sukarnoputri Hinduism Islam converting to Hinduism Indonesia Sukarno
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
India on alert over new highly mobile COVID-19 variant 'AY. 4.2'
It’s back to office for techies after 18 months of work from home
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
I-T dept serves notice to UP rickshaw puller asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore
Sandeep Kannan grows vegetables using Polyhouse Hydroponic farming at Thanapalle in Tirupati | Madhav K
Tirupati farmpreneur sows seeds of soil-less farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp